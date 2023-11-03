Steelers’ Cole Holcomb suffers gruesome leg injury that broadcast won’t show on replay

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb was carted off the field after suffering a gruesome leg injury that the Amazon Prime Video broadcast wouldn’t show on replay during “Thursday Night Football.”

Holcomb, who has started every game at linebacker for the Steelers this season, won’t return to the contest against the Tennessee Titans after the 1st-and-23 play that resulted in a DeAndre Hopkins first down.

As Hopkins picked up the first down, Holcomb tried to make the tackle when his teammate, safety Keanu Neal, came up from the secondary to do the same. Neal was in position to make the tackle, but Hopkins’ spin move had Neal off balance and his leg swung in the air.

Holcomb’s leg collided with Neal’s, causing the injury. Holcomb’s leg bent backward in an awkward angle, and he immediately grabbed it in pain.

“This is one of those injuries we don’t need to show the replay,” Al Michaels said on the Amazon Prime Video broadcast.

There’s no word from the Steelers on what the exact injury was, but Holcomb’s reaction could mean it’s very serious.

Holcomb, 27, has 52 combined tackles (four for loss), two forced fumbles, one recovery and two passes defended over seven games entering Thursday.

A fifth-round pick by the Washington Commanders out of North Carolina, Holcomb is in his first season with Pittsburgh after four years playing in the NFC East.