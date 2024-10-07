Steelers, Cowboys fans receive dire warning from stadium officials as thunderstorms delay kickoff

Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys fans were sent a dire warning as thunderstorms rolled through Acrisure Stadium on Sunday night, which delayed their kickoff.

Stadium officials posted a message to social media telling fans to get to cover as the storms came into the area. The NBC broadcast showed lightning across the sky.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Weather update: Fans in attendance at tonight’s game, please take cover in the concourses and in the FedEx Great Hall,” the message read.

The game was set to begin at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Steelers were about to be introduced when NFL officials decided to delay the start of the game.

Pittsburgh was looking to stymie the Dallas offense. They entered the game 3-1 behind starting quarterback Justin Fields and an elite defense led by T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

GIANTS BLOCK SEAHAWKS’ GAME-TYING FIELD GOAL ATTEMPT, RETURN BALL FOR CLUTCH TD

Fields has been a surprise after being thrust into the starting role for an injured Russell Wilson. He had 830 passing yards and three touchdown passes in the first four games of the season. He also has 145 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

The Cowboys barely got past the New York Giants last week. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb got reacquainted as the wide receiver had seven catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dallas is down Micah Parsons and Deuce Vaughn for the game. The Cowboys placed Brandin Cooks and DeMarcus Lawrence on injured reserve earlier this week.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.