Steelers’ Damontae Kazee ejected after scary hit gives Michael Pittman Jr. concussion

There was a scary moment at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis that left Michael Pittman Jr. injured.

On second down and 8 in the second quarter, Gardner Minshew dropped back to throw and was looking for Pittman on the left side.

The throw was out of Pittman’s reach, and he dove to make a catch. Before he could land safely, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Damontae Kazee laid Pittman out with a big hit.

Pittman lay on the turf for several moments, and numerous flags were immediately thrown.

Players all over the field dropped to a knee, not knowing Pittman’s status, and referees quickly ejected Kazee from the game.

Replays showed Kazee was able to avoid a helmet-to-helmet collision, but Pittman still took a rough hit near his head as a defenseless receiver.

After the collision, Ptttman walked off the field on his own. However, he was later ruled out for the rest of the game with a concussion.

It was not the first time Kazee has put other players, and himself, in danger.

Kazee was fined close to $12,000 earlier this month for a hit on the Cincinnati Bengals’ Irv Smith. It was his fifth fine of the season, his fourth for a tackle.

In Week 7, Kazee was fined $11,806 for “impermissible use of the helmet,” an infraction he committed again the following week. Another fine was issued that week because of a hit to a defenseless receiver, according to Spotrac.

Kazee may face a steeper fine due to repeated offenses.

He was also fined in 2021 for getting into a fight during a game.

The Colts led Pittsburgh, 14-13, at halftime at the time of publication.

