Steelers defensive players were ‘laughing’ at Broncos’ gameplan with rookie Bo Nix, podcast host says

Last weekend’s Steelers-Broncos game wasn’t much of a barnburner.

Pittsburgh squeaked out a 13-6 win over Denver, who has rookie Bo Nix at quarterback after selecting him with the 12th pick.

Nix beat out Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson for the starting job – not exactly the toughest of battles. However, the Steelers may just be thinking that Nix could be the lesser of all evils.

Podcast host James Palmer said on former receiver Steve Smith Sr.’s podcast that Steelers defensive players knew exactly what was coming from the opposition.

“I was just in the Steelers locker room going against a rookie in Bo Nix in his second NFL start. [After the game], I’m talking to the Steelers corners, and they’re sitting there laughing in the corner going, ‘We knew the playbook was this big [gestures small fingers],” Palmer said.

“‘We know they weren’t going to take any shots, and we know what he likes to do. They’re going to make it easy on him to go here and here, and that’s all we had to worry about.'”

Nix completed 20 of his 36 passes for 246 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. In Week 1 in Seattle, he went 26-for-42 for 138 yards, no scores, and another pair of picks.

Nix was the sixth and final quarterback taken in the first round this past April, behind Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Michael Penix, and J.J. McCarthy.

The 24-year-old suited up for Auburn and Oregon over five years in college. He finished in third in last season’s Heisman voting after completing 77.4% of his passes for 4,508 yards, 45 touchdowns, and just three picks. All of those numbers were career-bests (his previous career-high in touchdowns was 29).

His yards and touchdowns were also the most in the FBS last year. However, it seems to be a struggle so far in the big leagues.

Nix is under center after Denver cut ties with Russell Wilson after two seasons. Week 2 was set to be Wilson’s first game against his former team, but he suffered a calf injury prior to Week 1, and Justin Fields has been starting in his absence.

