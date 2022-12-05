Steelers’ George Pickens yells at coaches after teammate’s 3rd-down drop

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie George Pickens appeared to be frustrated with the lack of targets on one of the team’s drives in the team’s 19-16 win against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The wide receiver’s outburst came early in the fourth quarter after wide receiver Diontae Johnson dropped the ball on third down, giving it back to the Falcons. Pickens was seen on the broadcast yelling at coaches to get him the ball.

“Come on, man. Throw me the f—ing ball,” he was seen saying.

It wasn’t clear exactly who Pickens was directing his frustration toward. The former Georgia standout came into the game with 36 catches for 510 yards and two touchdowns. His targets could’ve been increased following Chase Claypool’s trade to the Chicago Bears, but he hasn’t gotten more than six since Week 5.

Pickens had one catch on two targets for two yards in the game.

Kenny Pickett was 16 of 28 with a touchdown pass to Connor Heyward. Pat Freiermuth had three catches for 76 yards and Johnson had five catches for 60 yards. Johnson was targeted 11 times.

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota was 13 of 24 with 167 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. He threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to MyCole Pruitt.

Steelers kicker Matthew Wright was 4-for-4 on field goals.

Pittsburgh improved to 5-7 and Atlanta dropped to 5-7.