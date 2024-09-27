Steelers’ Justin Fields reveals which teams expressed interest in acquiring his services this past offseason

A change of scenery seems to have worked out for quarterback Justin Fields.

The 25-year-old’s time with the Chicago Bears came to an end when the team agreed to a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers in March. The Bears received a conditional draft pick in exchange for Fields. Bears general manager Ryan Pace confirmed the team “engaged in multiple trade conversations” leading up to the transaction and ultimately felt confident that sending Fields to Pittsburgh was “best for both Justin and the Bears.”

During a recent appearance on Fields’ teammate Cameron Heyward’s “Not Just Football” podcast, the signal caller revealed the three teams he was aware of that expressed interest in acquiring him via a trade.

According to Fields, the Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders were all vying for his services this offseason.

“I’m not sure of all the teams, but there were a lot of teams that already had solidified quarterbacks, and I didn’t want to do that,” Fields said. “Chargers were one. Ravens were another. Raiders, they talked a little bit … who else was in there, I don’t know.”

Fields would likely have been listed as the No. 2 quarterback if he landed in Los Angeles or Baltimore. Justin Herbet has solidified himself as the Chargers starter, while Lamar Jackson earned the second MVP award of his career last season.

On March 11, reports surfaced saying the Raiders and quarterback Gardner Minshew agreed to the terms of a two-year contract. Fields was traded to the Steelers on March 16.

In Pittsburgh, however, Fields had the opportunity to compete for the starting quarterback job. The Steelers brought in Super Bowl winner Russell Wilson, who effectively won the starting role coming out of training camp.

However, an injury shortly before the Steelers season opener thrust Fields into the starting lineup for a game against his hometown Atlanta Falcons.

Fields has found his footing in Pittsburgh and has helped lift the Steelers to a 3-0 start. He has played well within first-year offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s system.

Fields has only committed one turnover through the first three games of the season and the Steelers defense has stymied opponents. The combination has created a winning formula.

The Steelers travel to Indianapolis this weekend for a Week 4 matchup with the Colts.

