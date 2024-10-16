Steelers legend ‘would absolutely not even think about’ replacing Justin Fields with Russell Wilson

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 4-2 with Justin Fields under center, but the rumor mill says that his time as a starter just might be up.

Reports circulated on Tuesday that Russell Wilson was going to take first-team reps this week, a tell-tale sign that he would be starting this weekend.

Wilson won the starting job over Fields in training camp, but a calf injury ahead of the season opener put him on the shelf.

Fields, who was traded by the Chicago Bears, then got a second chance, and he delivered. The Steelers are tied for first in their division, mostly in part due to their top-notch defense, but Fields’ 66.3 completion percentage is a career-high, and he’s turned the ball over just twice.

Wilson does provide much more upside in the passing game, but he also wasn’t released by the Denver Broncos before his extension even kicked in by accident.

Thus, with Pittsburgh’s success, Ben Roesthlisberger says if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

“I would absolutely not even think about taking him out of the game right now. I would keep him in there, Even if he has a bad game, I would keep him in there,” Roethlisberger said recently.” Right now, they’re rolling…I think he’s playing well enough, he’s doing enough, with his legs especially, making things happen, creating.”

Roethlisberger has also been impressed with Fields’ ability to extend a play and use his legs if he has to.

“I thought he played well, it’s good to know what you have in the backup in Russ if you need him – I just think what you’re gonna get from Russ is more pocket presence to throw the ball down the field. But you’re not gonna extend the play like Justin does.”

Mike Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday, almost immediately after those reports circulated, that he was only considering Wilson to start this Sunday. He was listed as active for the first time this season this past weekend, but was ruled the backup.

Fields has also rushed for 231 yards in his first six games. While that is far off pace from the 1,143 yards he ran for in 2022, he’s certainly not costing the team games, which is pretty much all Pittsburgh could have asked for.

While with the Broncos in 2022 and 2023, Wilson went 11-19 as a starter, completing 63.3% of his passes for 6,594 yards, 42 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.

The Steelers host the New York Jets on Sunday night, who have lost three in a row but continue to make Aaron Rodgers happy after trading for Davante Adams.

