Steelers’ Mike Tomlin calls George Pickens’ sideline frustrations a problem: ‘It’s not solution-oriented’

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens continues to show his frustrations on the sideline, and it’s becoming something of a problem.

Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the situation during a press conference with reporters on Monday after he was captured seemingly lecturing the second-year wideout during the broadcast of the Steelers’ loss to the New England Patriots on Thursday night.

“It’s a problem because it’s not solution-oriented,” Tomlin said.

“You know we are all frustrated, but we got to manage our frustrations in a professional, mature way. And when it’s not done that way, it’s not necessarily pushing us toward solutions.”

“And so from that perspective, certainly,” Tomlin added.

Pickens’ frustrations have been a point of contention since he wiped any mention of the team from his Instagram page in early November, a move he said had nothing to do with football. He was also called out for seemingly skipping out on Dionate Johnson’s go-ahead touchdown in their win over the Tennessee Titans.

Tomlin dismissed the issue back in November, calling it “a pebble in my shoe.” But this week, the veteran head coach elaborated.

“I think it can happen to anyone when things aren’t going well, to be honest with you.”

“We care a lot, we put a lot into it and so frustration is a natural human response,” he said. “But I’m also completely comfortable asking these guys to do unnatural things because they’re professional athletes. That’s our job to do the unique things and make them look regular, to make it look ordinary.”

Pickens finished Thursday with five catches for 19 yards, his second-lowest yardage of the season.

