Steelers’ Mike Tomlin furious after demoralizing loss to Texans, vows changes

The Pittsburgh Steelers only mustered up six points in a 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday and head coach Mike Tomlin was furious in his postgame press conference.

The Steelers scored two field goals in the third quarter – it was the only scoring the team did all day. Kenny Pickett left the game early with a knee injury. Pittsburgh racked up 225 total yards on 10 drives and allowed 451 yards on defense on the same number of drives.

Tomlin vowed there would be changes coming.

“Hell yeah, there’s going to be changes,” he said via ESPN. “That was an ugly product we put out there today, and so we’re not going to do the same things and hope for a different outcome. What those changes are, we’ll put together a plan in preparation this week.”

It’s unclear what specifically that might be. Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada has come under fire in recent weeks as the offense continues to sputter. The defense, which was supposed to be the team’s strong suit coming into the game, was lit up by rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Stroud was 16-for-30 with 306 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Texans running back Devin Singletary had a touchdown pass as well.

Nico Collins has seven catches on nine targets for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Dalton Schultz added one touchdown to go along with his 42 receptions and a touchdown.

Pittsburgh came into the game with a -14 point differential despite having two wins. The team hasn’t scored more than 26 points this season and haven’t topped 30 or more points since Nov. 20 last year.