Steelers’ Mike Tomlin unclear on sequence that led to Kenny Pickett being removed from game

The Pittsburgh Steelers were dealt with a blow during Sunday’s 16-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens when Kenny Pickett was eventually forced to leave the game after entering concussion protocol.

Pickett appeared to suffer the injury when he was whipped down to the ground by Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith. He left the game briefly before coming back in for one more drive. He was later taken out of the game and stayed out. Mitchell Trubisky came in for Pickett and stayed in for the rest of the game.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was asked about Pickett going back into the game only to leave just a few plays later. He told reporters he did not know the “details regarding the sequence” that led Pickett to be cleared only to enter concussion protocol.

“I don’t know about the sequence or the details regarding the sequence,” Tomlin said.

The NFL and NFL Players Association changed the language in the protocol earlier this season after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was allowed to return after experiencing stability issues when he was hit by a Buffalo Bills player in September.

The new guidelines added balance/stability concerns to the league’s symptoms that would keep a player from returning to the game if they looked like they were severely injured.

After the hit, Trubisky said he asked Pickett how he was doing.

“I just kept asking him how he was feeling,” Trubisky said. “He said he was feeling fine, and that was that.”

It was the second time Pickett was in concussion protocol.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.