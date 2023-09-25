Steelers plane makes emergency landing in Missouri after win in Las Vegas

The Pittsburgh Steelers experienced a scare on the way home Sunday night after topping the Las Vegas Raiders, 23-18, in Las Vegas.

The team’s charter plane needed to make an emergency landing in Kansas City, Missouri. A Steelers spokesman said everyone was safe and was expected to return to Pittsburgh later Monday.

“Our team charter plane was unexpectedly diverted to Kansas City early this morning on our way back to Pittsburgh following our game in Las Vegas,” the team’s spokesman wrote on X. “Everyone on the plane is safe, and we are making necessary plans to arrive back in Pittsburgh later today.”

The plane landed in Missouri around 5 a.m. ET, according to KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh. The station reported the plane was dealing with an oil pressure failure in one engine.

The Steelers were expected to land in Pittsburgh around 5:30 a.m. ET.

Pittsburgh’s veteran defensive end Cam Heyward joked on X that they needed a ride and tagged Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in his post.

The Steelers moved to 2-1 on the year with the win. The Raiders fell to 1-2.

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett had 235 passing yards and two touchdown passes in the win — one to Calvin Austin III and the other to Pat Freiermuth.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.