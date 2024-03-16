Steelers send Kenny Pickett to Eagles after bringing in Russell Wilson: report

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The Kenny Pickett experiment is reportedly over in Pittsburgh.

The writing was on the wall after the Steelers inked Russell Wilson to a one-year deal.

The Steelers have reportedly dealt Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he will serve as Jalen Hurts’ backup.

Pittsburgh is said to be receiving a 2024 third-round pick (No. 98) and two 2025 seventh-round picks, while the Eagles get the 120th pick in 2024 along with the quarterback.

ESPN says Pickett wanted a new destination after Wilson signed with the Steelers.

After attending Pitt, Pickett was selected with the 20th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the hometown Steelers to replace Ben Roethlisberger.

Mitchell Trubisky initially won the Steelers’ starting job, but Pickett took over in October 2022. He started again last season, but after an injury, combined with Mason Rudolph’s late-season surge, Pickett was benched when he was healthy. Trubisky even made a return to the starting role before Rudolph was given the keys to the offense.

In his 25 games with the Steelers (24 starts), Pickett completed 62.6% of his passes for 4,474 yards, 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Wilson expressed his desire recently to keep playing for Super Bowl rings following a disaster in Denver, and the Steelers have not finished below .500 in Mike Tomlin’s 17-year tenure. Wilson was benched at the end of the regular season in 2023 amid controversy over an injury guarantee in his contract.

