Steelers Super Bowl champ Clark Haggans dead at 46

Clark Haggans, a veteran NFL linebacker who won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has died, according to Audacy 93.7 The Fan’s Colin Dunlap. He was 46.

No cause of death was given. Dunlap announced the former NFL player’s death on Twitter.

“Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans has died,” Dunlap wrote. “He was 46. Haggans played for the Steelers from 2000-07, was a 2000 5th round pick of the organization and member of the Super Bowl XL championship team.”

Tributes poured in on social media for Haggans.

The Steelers selected Haggans out of Colorado State. He still holds the all-time sack record for the Rams’ football program with 33 and was inducted into the Colorado State University Athletics Hall of Fame.

He was with the Steelers during their run to Super Bowl XL against the Seattle Seahawks. He had 18 tackles in the playoffs that season, including five in the Super Bowl, along with a sack of Matt Hasselbeck.

Haggans played for the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers before he called it a career.

In 2012, he became the first player to support the Black Out Child Abuse campaign, which brought awareness to child abuse through sports. He wore blackout paint on his face for the cause.

He finished his NFL career with 520 tackles, 46.5 sacks and 16 forced fumbles.

Haggans had two children.