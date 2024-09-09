Steelers tap Justin Fields as starting quarterback vs Falcons as Russell Wilson deals with injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers will start Justin Fields in their first game of the season against the Atlanta Falcons as the team deactivated Russell Wilson.

Wilson will go into the game as the third emergency quarterback. He was dealing with calf tightness. It was the same calf he had injured earlier in training camp that had caused him to miss some time.

Both Fields and Wilson were acquired in the offseason. It appeared that Wilson had the edge to become the starter after the Steelers signed him in free agency. The team also acquired Fields from the Chicago Bears, who were set on drafting Caleb Williams No. 1.

“His athleticism is freaky,” said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, via the team’s website. “I’ve seen the highlights and things of that nature, but being an AFC coach, you don’t always get a chance to feel it or really pay attention to it.

“To see some of the things he’s capable of doing on the football field is really exciting.”

Fields was the No. 11 overall pick of the 2021 draft. He tallied 6,674 passing yards, 40 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions in 40 games for the Bears. Chicago soured on Fields as his inconsistent play proved to be too much to be considered the long-term starter.

Wilson’s time came to an abrupt end with the Denver Broncos as well. He was removed as the starting quarterback before the end of the season and was cut when the team couldn’t find a deal for him.

Pittsburgh eked into the playoffs last season, thanks to its nasty defense. The team was 10-7 and lost in the AFC Wild Card round.

