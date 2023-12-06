Steelers vs. Browns brew a historic rivalry filled with football fervor

The Steelers versus Browns rivalry is a tale as old as professional football itself, tracing its origins back to the nascent days of the NFL. Over time, this historic matchup has evolved into a gripping narrative, weaving together moments of elation, heartbreak and intense battles that have etched their mark on the AFC North.

This rivalry embodies the essence of competition – painted with victories, agonizing defeats and a quest for dominance. It’s a clash that embodies the spirit of the game and the teams’ devoted fan bases.

How did the Browns and Steelers become rivals?

The rivalry between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns was established in 1933. At this time, the Steelers struggled for success initially, while the Browns, formed in 1946, quickly emerged as a powerhouse in the league, claiming multiple championships. This set the stage for a rivalry fueled by a quest for dominance in the division.

STEELERS STAR PLAYERS HAD ‘HEATED’ EXCHANGE IN LOCKER ROOM AFTER LOSS TO BROWNS: REPORT

Legendary players and coaches have graced the field, from the Steelers’ Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris to the Browns’ Jim Brown and Otto Graham. The ’70s saw the Steelers ascend to greatness with four Super Bowl victories, while the Browns consistently contended with numerous playoff appearances, establishing themselves as perennial contenders.

The rivalry between the teams pulsates with energy during crucial games and intense faceoffs. These matchups, often pivotal in deciding divisional rankings and playoff qualifications, carry a sense of heightened tension and anticipation. The games resonate deeply with both fans and players, as they become moments charged with significance and passion.

Despite shifts in football dynasties and interruptions like the Browns’ relocation to Baltimore in the mid-’90s, the rivalry’s essence endured. The Browns’ return to Cleveland revitalized the competition, reigniting the fiery clash between these historic franchises.



next



prev



next



prev



How many times have the Browns beaten the Steelers since 2000?

Since 2000 up until the conclusion of the 2022 regular season, the Cleveland Browns have secured victories against the Pittsburgh Steelers on 12 occasions in regular-season matchups. These wins, scattered across various seasons, symbolize significant moments in the ongoing rivalry between these two AFC North divisional opponents.

These wins also stand as pivotal moments for Browns fans, signaling instances of triumph over a long-standing rival and contributing to the ebb and flow of the historic Steelers versus Browns rivalry. For fans, this rivalry isn’t just a series of games; it’s a way of life.

The divide between the Terrible Towels of the Steelers and the Dawg Pound of the Browns epitomizes the fervor and loyalty of fans, creating an electrifying atmosphere whenever these teams take the field against each other.

When was the last time the Browns were favored in Pittsburgh?

Since 1989, it’s been an uncommon sight for the Browns to be favored in Pittsburgh, marking a significant anomaly in their enduring rivalry with the Steelers. This rarity holds considerable weight within the historical context of their matchups.

RIVALRY?: BROWNS COACH MIKE PETTINE WANTS TEAM TO REVERSE LOSING WAYS AGAINST HATED STEELERS

For over three decades, the absence of this scenario highlights the Steelers’ historical dominance and lasting achievements against their divisional rivals. The Steelers’ consistent performance and formidable presence within the NFL often led oddsmakers to favor them in their home matchups against the Browns.

The Browns’ absence from being favored during their earlier years post-rebirth in 1999 highlights the challenges they faced in establishing themselves as a competitive force within the AFC North and the league as a whole.

The Steelers versus Browns rivalry isn’t just a football contest – it’s an embodiment of the NFL’s spirit, characterizing decades of football history, defining eras, and leaving an indelible mark on the league’s landscape.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As these two storied franchises continue to script new chapters in their enduring rivalry, their clashes continue to capture the essence of NFL football, embodying the heart and soul of gridiron rivalries in the league’s rich tapestry.