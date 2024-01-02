Steelers win over Seahawks extends Mike Tomlin’s remarkable streak

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin continues to put up successful seasons.

With Pittsburgh’s 30-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17, Tomlin is assured his 17th consecutive non-losing season as an NFL head coach.

Since taking over as head coach in 2007, Tomlin has never finished a season below 8-8.

The NFL record is held by legendary Dallas Cowboys head coach Tom Landry, who went 21 straight seasons without a losing record. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick went without a losing season from 2001-2019.

Pittsburgh’s win over Seattle moved them to 9-7 on the year heading into the final week of the 2023 NFL season.

To make the postseason, the Steelers will need to defeat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 and have either the Jacksonville Jaguars or Buffalo Bills lose.

Pittsburgh took down Seattle with a punishing running game, rushing for 202 yards on the day. Third-year running back Najee Harris ran for a season-high 122 yards and scored two touchdowns.

“We got to win out. This is kind of playoffs for us, so us executing right now is kind of the biggest thing,” Harris said.

Jaylen Warren added 75 yards and a score on 13 rushing attempts.

“I thought he was determined, as was Jaylen,” Tomlin said of Harris. “I thought we got appropriate efforts from all parties involved and not to minimize it, it was just a critical time, and so if you’re a competitor you’re going to be at your best.”

Mason Rudolph made his second straight start under center for Pittsburgh, completing 18 of 24 passes for 274 yards.

The loss for Seattle dropped them to 8-8 on the season, and they’ll need a win and some help in Week 18 in order to reach the postseason.

The Associated Press contributed to this report