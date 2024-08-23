Steph Curry endorses Kamala Harris at DNC, months after suggesting he will run for president some day

NBA superstar Steph Curry may have just taken a big step in an attempt to launch a potential career within the Democratic Party.

Curry endorsed Kamala Harris for president at the Democratic National Convention Thursday in a pre-recorded message.

Curry’s endorsement of Harris is his latest political statement after taking a neutral stance on abortion, once claiming the moon landing was a hoax and later following Barack Obama’s orders to walk back those comments.

LIVE UPDATES: 2024 DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION

“I believe Kamala as president will bring that unity back and continue to move our country forward,” Curry said.

Curry, wearing his Paris Olympics gold medal in the video, referenced his meetings with Harris when the vice president met with the U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team before it competed in Paris and when the Golden State Warriors visited the White House after winning the 2022 NBA Finals.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Curry’s endorsement comes three days after Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr made a surprise speech at the convention Monday. That night, the coach referenced Curry’s signature “night night” celebration, joking the Democrats would use that celebration to mock Trump in the event of a Harris victory in November.

Curry previously endorsed Joe Biden for president in 2020 and Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Thursday’s endorsement comes just five months after Curry suggested he may want to pursue a career in politics and even run for president one day.

In an interview with CBS Mornings March 12, Curry didn’t rule out possibly running for president when asked about his interest in politics.

“I have an interest in leveraging every part of my influence for good,” Curry said. “So, if that’s the way to do it, then maybe.”

WARRIORS’ STEVE KERR MAKES BOLD PREDICTION AT DNC, WANTS TO TELL DONALD TRUMP ‘NIGHT, NIGHT’ LIKE STEPH CURRY

In September 2022, Curry opened up about his political beliefs in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“I have certain beliefs that not everybody vibes with,” Curry said. “As long as there’s equality, in the sense of you having all your protections and your rights as a citizen, that should be the very low bar for everybody to adhere to.”

Curry, who received a Christian education at Charlotte Christian High School in North Carolina, added that he didn’t consider himself pro-choice or pro-life, nor did he feel an urge to speak out against the Roe v. Wade reversal in June 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Curry has golfed with Barack Obama and claims the former president even scolded him once after he promoted a conspiracy theory. After making comments in which he suggested the 1969 moon landing was a hoax on the Vince Carter-hosted “Winging It” podcast in December 2018, Curry says he received a stern email from Obama telling him to publicly walk back the comments.

“That night, I got an email … a pretty stern, direct one from President Obama,” Curry told Rolling Stone, adding Obama said, “‘You’ve got to do something about this.’”

Two days after making the comments, Curry later told ESPN his comments were a joke and then accepted an invitation to partner with NASA.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.