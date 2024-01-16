Stephen A Smith advises Cowboys’ Jerry Jones to make this next move

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a demoralizing loss, to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC wild-card playoffs on Sunday night, but the game was far worse than what the 48-32 score depicted.

The Cowboys went down 27-0 in the second quarter and speculation about what moves team owner Jerry Jones could make as a result started to ramp up. From changing the head coach to the quarterback, all moves were discussed and echoed on social media.

Stephen A. Smith offered his opinion Monday when he appeared on “The Will Cain Show,” which aired on Fox News Digital platforms.

“I think he should hire Bill Belichick,” Smith said when Cain asked whether Jones should hire the former New England Patriots coach or Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. “I think Jim Harbaugh, being the reigning national champion at the University of Michigan after beating Washington last week, I think that’s a situation where you go to the Chargers if you’re him because the Chargers have been absent from the equation.

“They’re trying to build a fan base in the city of Los Angeles – the second-largest market in the United States.… And I think you have to have somebody in play there that exudes that level of confidence but also have the ability to cede control to and is justified.”

Smith said the Cowboys couldn’t give Belichick full control of the team because of the decisions he made as the general manager with the New England Patriots over the last 10 years, but his coaching prowess was matched by no one.

“Over the last decade, though, he’s picked two All-Pro players – one was a punter and one was a kicker. That’s it. And when you look at it from that standpoint, you can’t possibly cede control to him in terms of making player personnel decisions,” Smith said. “You have to leave that to somebody else and then he goes out there and he coaches what you give him.

“Bill Belichick is a genius on the football field and because of that he can certainly do that for you. As (Devin McCourty) pointed out yesterday (on NBC) in the aftermath of that Dallas debacle, he said if Bill Belichick was coaching that team, that wouldn’t have happened. He said he’s not saying you woulda won or lost, but you wouldn’t have looked like that – where wide receivers are wide open and the camera has to zoom out just to show that there’s an actual defender in the vicinity because that’s how wide open these players were. Something like that doesn’t happen on Bill Belichick’s watch. The attention to detail is too elite and you know there would be a significant upgrade on the coaching sidelines.

“That’s what I believe the Dallas Cowboys need more than anything else and that’s why I believe they should go get Bill Belichick.”

Jones told reporters after the game he hadn’t thought about Mike McCarthy’s job status.

“I haven’t reflected at all on anything about the coaching or any of that,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “I’m amazed that we are sitting here without another game this upcoming weekend. I don’t have any comments or questions or answers for how and why we didn’t do what we wanted tonight.

“What I’m zeroed in on is the fact that I thought we were in a position to advance this thing in the playoffs and maybe get as far as our dreams might take us. We didn’t do it. I don’t have any thoughts on the reasons why, or anything to do with the coaching or players.”

