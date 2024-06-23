Stephen A Smith questions Kelly Stafford’s decision to share personal dating story

ESPN star Stephen A. Smith questioned the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, Kelly, as to why she would reveal some of her dating history.

Kelly Stafford talked about “dating” her husband’s backup quarterback while he was at Georgia on the “Off the Vine” podcast. Smith was among those who wondered what the point of telling the story was now.

“How is it that y’all know that men have egos and males are ego dominant? But you forget that when it comes to your own man. What could possibly make you… if you are Mrs. Stafford, what could possibly make you think that it is OK for you to go home after revealing to the public I kicked it with his backup? What possible, possible advantage could you peel from that with a husband of yours who you have four kids with?” Smith said in a clip from his own podcast.

“I met the woman once. She’s a nice lady. I’m not casting any aspersions on her character or anything like that. I would never disrespect Matthew Stafford’s wife or anybody else’s wife. I’m just making the point – what would make you think that’s OK? Why would you do that?”

Stafford said her now husband hated that she was dating the backup.

“I dated the backup to p— him off, which worked – he was the bad boy too,” Kelly revealed. “Matthew’s so sweet and a Southern gentleman and all that stuff. And the backup was the complete opposite, and it upset him.”

Not only were they both quarterbacks, but they were also roommates, according to Kelly.

“They lived in the same dorm room because athletes lived in the same dorm room. He would see my car there. At one point, he waited and followed me into the car. I was like, ‘This is amazing, it’s working.’ I was like, ‘Get out of my car.’ He was like, ‘He’s not right for you.’ I was like, ‘What? You can’t tell me that,'” she said.

It’s unknown who Kelly was referring to, but during Stafford’s time at Georgia (2006 to 2008), he played in front of Joe Tereshinski, Joe Cox, A.J. Bryant and Mohamed Massaquoi – out of those four, Cox is the only one to be at Georgia in all three of Stafford’s seasons.

It seems like Kelly made the right choice – Stafford was the No. 1 pick in 2009 and was always one of the more underrated quarterbacks in the league – playing for, at the time, the lowly Detroit Lions, didn’t help his case.

He won a Super Bowl with the Rams during the 2021 season.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

