Stephen Curry, wife Ayesha, welcome fourth child: ‘Our sweet baby boy’

The Currys are now a party of six.

Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha, welcomed their fourth child earlier this month, a son named Cauis.

The husband and wife made the announcement with a joint Instagram post on Sunday night.

“Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!! He’s doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful!” they wrote.

The lone photo on the post was one adult hand holding the baby’s left hand.

Their first daughter, Riley, was born in 2012, and they welcomed a second daughter, Ryan, three years later. In 2018, their first son, Canon, was born.

The Golden State Warriors guard and Ayesha got married in 2011, having known each other since the two were teenagers. They met at their church while growing up in Charlotte, North Carolina, while Stephen’s father, Dell, played for the Hornets.

The newest baby boy was born the day before Mother’s Day, but they seemed to keep Caius a secret at that point.

Stephen posted a photo of Ayesha with their three eldest kids on Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the mother of my bundles of joy!” he wrote at the time. “You brighten their day every day, give them support, encouragement & confidence to be their best selves. Always thankful to be on this journey of parenthood with you. Keep that mother‘s touch. We love you!”

Curry’s Warriors missed the playoffs this season after getting eliminated in the play-in tournament. They won the NBA title in 2022, which was Curry’s fourth.

