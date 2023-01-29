Stetson Bennett, Georgia standout quarterback, arrested on public intoxication charge

Stetson Bennett, the Georgia quarterback who led the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships and became one of the best stories in college football, was arrested on Sunday morning.

Bennett was arrested on a public intoxication charge in Dallas around 6 a.m. local time, police confirmed to Fox News Digital. Officers responded to a call about a man “banging on doors” and authorities determined Bennett was intoxicated.

Bennett, 25, was taken to City Detention Center, police said. It’s unclear whether he was released.

The quarterback became a hero for the Bulldogs after leading the team to a blowout victory over TCU in the national championship earlier this month. Georgia coach Kirby Smart gave time for Bennett to get a curtain call in the fourth quarter as they led 52-7.

He wrapped up his collegiate career with two national titles. He also had 8,428 passing yards and 66 touchdown passes in his collegiate career.

The University of Georgia didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Bennett’s performance in the 2022 season appeared to increase his draft stock going into the spring event. It’s unclear whether the reported arrest would have an effect on that moving forward.