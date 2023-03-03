Stetson Bennett says Georgia doesn’t have a culture issue; string of arrests ‘were individual mistakes’

Stetson Bennett IV is well aware of the recent attention the Georgia football program has received, but he says it isn’t reflective of any sort of team culture issue.

At least nine current and former Georgia players have been arrested over the past thirteen months, according to a report from the Athens Banner-Herald.

Bennett was arrested on public intoxication charges in January. Earlier this week, police issued an arrest warrant for Jalen Carter’s alleged involvement in a vehicle crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and team staff member Chandler LeCroy.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

From Bennett’s point of view, the arrests are isolated incidents.

“No. Those were individual mistakes that those individuals are responsible for. Not a culture issue,” he said Friday at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

EX-GEORGIA QB STETSON BENNETT’S NEWLY RELEASED INCIDENT REPORT REVEALS NEW DETAILS REGARDING JANUARY ARREST

When Bennett was asked about his arrest, he acknowledged he made a mistake.

And he was asked about his situation during his time with the media.

“It was a mistake that everybody is aware of. I understand why that can’t happen,” Bennett said. “I’ve talked to coaches about it and talked to GMs.”

But the 25-year-old quarterback said the most disappointing part of the situation was that he let his family down.

“I’ve apologized to my family. That’s who I felt worst about. I felt like I let them down. Even without all this, I’ve got an obligation. I’m the fourth. Can’t do that if your last name is Bennett, and I know better than that.”

Dallas Police officers located Bennett near a gated area shortly after 6 a.m. Jan. 29. An incident report said Bennett attempted to hide behind a brick wall to avoid being seen by police.

Carter returned to the combine Thursday after he surrendered to police in Athens on reckless driving charges. He was booked Wednesday in the Athens-Clarke County Jail and released 16 minutes later.

Carter is projected as a top pick in next month’s NFL draft. He was a vital part of Georgia’s vaunted defense that allowed the fewest rushing yards per game in the nation last season. Carter is also a two-time All-American.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Head coach Kirby Smart said the charges announced against Carter are “deeply concerning, especially as we are still struggling to cope with the devastating loss of two beloved members of our community.”

“We will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities while supporting these families and assessing what we can learn from this horrible tragedy,” Smart said in a written statement.