Steve Garvey, 10-time MLB All-Star, considering US Senate bid in California

The United States Senate could be getting an MVP – literally.

Steve Garvey, who won the National League MVP Award in 1974, is considering a Senate bid for 2024.

Garvey, who spent his 19-year career with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, is meeting with voters and senior GOP officials – he discussed entering politics after retiring, but never followed through.

“I have been approached to run for office and am exploring that. No announcement is imminent,” Garvey said in a statement released by a Dodgers team spokesperson.

“He is seriously considering entering the race,” said veteran consultant Andy Gharakhani, who is advising Garvey.

Garvey would run as a Republican – a Republican candidate has not won a U.S. Senate race in California since 1988, one year after Garvey’s final MLB game.

Republicans are outnumbered 2-to-1 by Democratic voters in the state, and they have struggled for years to find candidates for top elected offices.

His candidacy would reorder a growing field that already includes several prominent Democratic members of Congress, including Katie Porter, Adam Schiff and Barbara Lee. The seat is held by Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who has announced she is not seeking another term.

Garvey naturally would be a huge underdog in the race, but given his star power in Southern California, he may garner unexpected support.

“I’ve learned to never say never when it comes to celebrities in politics,” veteran Democratic consultant Roger Salazar said.

Garvey retired in 1987 after recording 2,599 hits, hitting .294 with a .775 OPS, and earning 10 All-Star nods. He won four Gold Glove Awards, and his name was on the MVP ballot nine times – the 1981 World Series champion was a top-six finisher in the MVP five times.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.