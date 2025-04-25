Steve Kerr condemns explicit chant toward Draymond Green: ‘The guy has kids’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Draymond Green doesn’t exactly make many friends with fan bases, but a line was crossed on Wednesday night, according to his head coach.

Green, always one to instigate, is currently public enemy No. 1 in Houston as the Golden State Warriors are facing the Rockets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

This is hardly new territory for either team. It was their fifth playoff meeting since the 2014-15 season, which kick-started the Warriors dynasty. Golden State has won all four of those series, including two Western Conference Finals (one of which Houston led, 3-2 in 2018).

So, everyone on the court is already hated as it is. But, that’s normal for Green anyway.

During Game 2 of the series, Rockets fans pelted Green with “F— you Draymond” chants, and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was not thrilled.

“It’s not ideal when a crowd is chanting, ‘F you, Draymond.’ It’s just, I don’t know,” Kerr began. “I mean, they did it in Boston a few years ago in the Finals. It is what it is.

“Draymond, he’s been around forever. He’s an instigator; he’s always going to be in the mix; and because of his career, his championships, his fire, he’s going to be a lightning rod, and that’s all part of it. I would prefer if fans could use a little more discretion and remember that the guy has kids. I don’t know, I just, maybe I’m old school. But I’m all for the fans cheering for their team, and if they want to yell at the opponents, great; but I don’t know, I just think ‘F you’ is, it’s a little much.”

Green, however, seemed totally unbothered by them.

“It’s not original,” he said. “Been there before, won a championship while it was happening. So, yeah, it’s not really original.

“Can’t steal other people’s (chants). That belongs to Boston. So, I kinda just kept pushing.”

Green has always been known, as Kerr said, to “be in the mix.” But it reached a head last season when he was suspended on two separate occasions.

The first one was for five games after putting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold during a scuffle. Shortly after he returned, he hit Jusuf Nurkic in the face and was suspended indefinitely. In another game last season, he was ejected less than four minutes into it, and he normally finds himself near the top of the technical fouls leaders list.

With the series tied at 1, Game 3 is Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.

With the series tied at 1, Game 3 is Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.