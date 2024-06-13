Sun’s DiJonai Carrington fires back at claim she targeted Caitlin Clark with foul

Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington fired back at a fan who claimed the player targeted Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark during their matchup on Monday night.

Clark was driving to the basket early in the game and drew a foul from Carrington. The Sun player then appeared to mock Clark in a way to claim that the former Iowa standout embellished a bit. According to OutKick, Carrington received boos from the home crowd.

One person made the claim on X and said, “if races were reversed, Carrington would’ve been ejected.” However, Carrington was not having it.

“BFFR, Paul,” she wrote with a few cry-laughing emojis.

BFFR is the acronym for “be f—ing for real.”

The Sun held Clark to 10 points in their win. Clark was 3-for-8 from the floor (2-for-5 from deep) – she scored 20 against Connecticut on May 14 during her debut.

Carrington said their defensive game plan did not change much.

“It was a lot of one-on-one. We didn’t trap as much, just sporadically. It was a lot of the same,” she told reporters after the game.

However, teammate Tyasha Harris seemed to insinuate that Clark simply could not handle the tough defense brought against her.

“It’s seatbelt season for her,” she said, with a laugh from Carrington.

It is seemingly yet another swipe at Clark, who has been the brunt of conversation since entering the league.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

