Sun’s DiJonai Carrington held back by teammate after hard foul vs Lynx

The Minnesota Lynx and Connecticut Sun were in the midst of hard-nosed basketball during their Game 2 matchup of the WNBA semifinals on Tuesday night.

Sun guard DiJonai Carrington, the league’s Most Improved Player, drove to the basket and took a hard foul from Lynx star Kayla McBride. Carrington got up and attempted to get in the face of McBride but teammate Marina Mabrey held her back.

“We all kind of have to keep each other calm and focused on the goal ahead,” Carrington said after the game, via ESPN. “We know that whoever we’re playing, they’re going to try to test us, whether it’s with hard fouls, whether it’s chirping.

“We just have to stick together and make sure that [we stay] focused on the goal, so that’s really what you saw there.”

It was far from the only skirmish that occurred during the game. Mabrey and WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier got tied up in the first quarter. McBride received a technical foul for a tough hit on Mabrey in the second quarter.

Lynx guard Courtney Williams, a one-time All-Star who played for the Sun for more than four years, chalked it up to “playoff basketball.”

Minnesota tied the series with a 77-70 win.

Williams led the Lynx with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists. McBride added 11 points and Collier had nine.

Carrington had 14 points and four rebounds while Mabrey added 15 points. Alyssa Thomas led the Sun with 18 points and 10 rebounds and DeWanna Bonner scored 17.

Game 3 is set for Friday night in Connecticut.

