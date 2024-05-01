Super Bowl champ arrested on drug charges for 2nd time in 8 months

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Bashaud Breeland was arrested over the weekend for the second time in less than one year.

The ex-cornerback was arrested on drug charges after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police discovered narcotics and multiple firearms.

The Charlotte Observer reported that police were assaulted while trying to make the arrest.

Breeland faces felony drug charges and charges of assaulting a government official, resisting an officer, and injury to personal, property.

Police said they found marijuana, a plastic bag with mushrooms, five promethazine hydrochloride bottles (used to treat motion sickness), and dihidrocodeina bitartrate, a synthetic opioid analgesic used to treat moderate to severe pain.

Last August, the Super Bowl LIV champion was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, guns and drugs, where he faced a total of eight counts, which included altering serial numbers and a title, records showed.

He was allegedly in possession of two AR-15s, a pair of AK-47s, five pounds of weed and 62 grams of mushrooms while in a stolen Mercedes SUV.

He was a fourth-round draft pick by Washington out of Clemson in 2014 and played four seasons with them. He then spent a year in Green Bay with the Packers before his two seasons with the Chiefs.

He last played in the 2021 season with the Minnesota Vikings. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals practice squad in early 2022 but never suited up for them.

Breeland has intercepted 16 passes in his career and picked off Jimmy Garoppolo in the Super Bowl.

