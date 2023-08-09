Super Bowl champ Chris Jones fires off cryptic post amid Chiefs contract holdout

Chris Jones ended the 2022 season as a two-time Super Bowl champion as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

He registered 15 1/2 sacks and 44 combined tackles last year and entered the offseason looking for a new deal.

As of Tuesday, Jones is still searching for that new lucrative deal, and it didn’t appear that his holdout was ending any time soon. The defensive tackle fired off a cryptic post on social media.

“KC…I love you,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It’s unclear what Jones was trying to say in the post. It was his first post on the platform this month.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach gave an update on where things stand between the organization and Jones Monday.

“He’s a great player, and he wants a big contract. He deserves a big contract, and I don’t think there’s any surprises in that regard,” Veach told The Kansas City Star. “But there’s just some hurdles we have to work through in regards to how we can keep this thing going for the short- and long-term.

“But we’ve never wavered on, ‘This is a guy that we want to exhaust all of our efforts to get done,’ because that’s how much we think of him.”

Veach suggested talks between the organization and Jones’ representatives cooled but expressed optimism they would heat up with the start of the season about a month away.

He added that the Chiefs had “no intentions of making a trade.”

Jones was a second-round pick of the Chiefs in 2016. He’s played in 107 games for the Chiefs and has 65 sacks to his credit. He’s a four-time Pro Bowler and earned a first-team All-Pro selection last year. He earned Defensive Player of the Year votes last season.

He’s entering his final season with the Chiefs with a $19.5 million salary.