Super Bowl champ Derrick Ward arrested in Los Angeles on felony charge

Derrick Ward, a former NFL running back who won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants, was arrested in Los Angeles on a felony charge on Monday, according to online jail records.

He was arrested around noon local time and booked into the Valley Jail in Van Nuys around 6:30 p.m. He was being held on $250,000 bail.

Ward is being accused of being involved in multiple robberies across the city and using force to get money from several businesses, including gas stations, according to TMZ.

The 43-year-old was a seventh-round pick of the New York Jets in the 2004 draft out of Fresno State and later Ottawa University in Kansas. He was cut by the Jets before he played a game.

He would eventually spend five years with the Giants and was part of a three-headed monster running back corps that included Brandon Jacobs and Ahmad Bradshaw. The group was nicknamed “Earth, Wind and Fire.”

During the 2007 season, the Giants running backs helped the team make the Super Bowl and upset the undefeated New England Patriots led by Tom Brady.

Ward joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2009 after running for more than 1,000 yards and leading the league in yards per attempt (5.6) with the Giants in 2008. He played for the Houston Texans for the final two years of his career – 2010 and 2011. He retired from the NFL in 2012.

He finished his career with 2,628 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

