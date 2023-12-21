Super Bowl champ Derrick Ward faces 5 felony robbery charges

Derrick Ward, a Super Bowl champion running back with the New York Giants, faces five second-degree robbery charges in Southern California, according to online court records.

All five charges were felonies. He was still in custody as of Thursday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ward was arrested in Los Angeles on Monday and booked into Valley Jail in Van Nuys. He was being held on $250,000 bail. Ward is accused of being involved in multiple robberies across the city and using force to get money from several businesses, including gas stations, according to TMZ.

The 43-year-old was a seventh-round pick of the New York Jets in the 2004 draft out of Fresno State and later Ottawa University in Kansas. He was cut by the Jets before he played a game.

FROM OUTKICK: BAKER MAYFIELD WITHIN REACH OF BECOMING A FRANCHISE QB FOR TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

He would eventually spend five years with the Giants and was part of a three-headed monster running back corps that included Brandon Jacobs and Ahmad Bradshaw. The group was nicknamed “Earth, Wind and Fire.”

During the 2007 season, the Giants running backs helped the team make the Super Bowl and upset the undefeated New England Patriots led by Tom Brady.

Ward joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2009 after running for more than 1,000 yards and leading the league in yards per attempt (5.6) with the Giants in 2008. He played for the Houston Texans for the final two years of his career – 2010 and 2011. He retired from the NFL in 2012.

EX-NFL STAR RG3 CLAPS BACK AT FORMER STEELERS PLAYER OVER RACIAL BOWL POST: ‘STOP SAYING STUPID S—‘

Tiki Barber, Ward’s former teammate with the Giants, told the New York Post he was dismayed to hear about the arrest.

“It’s just sad to hear,” he said. “He was from a rough environment, and it felt like he was at a point in his life where he escaped it. It’s shocking because I feel like he got his life right.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ward finished his career with 2,628 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.