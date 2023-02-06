Super Bowl champ downplays Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers’ NFL accolades: ‘It’s not impressive’

Trent Dilfer etched his name in history as one of the few quarterbacks who have ever played in the NFL and won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens behind a 34-7 win over the New York Giants to close the book on the 2000 season.

But Dilfer made waves on Monday when a clip of his segment in the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary “Bullies of Baltimore” was put out in the social media stratosphere. He appeared to downplay the achievements of quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“The modern-day game does not impress me. It’s super easy when you don’t get hit as a quarterback, and when you can’t re-route receivers, and when you can’t hit guys across the middle. I love Tom Brady, I love Aaron Rodgers, I love these guys. It’s not impressive. What’s impressive is what they did,” he said pointing to his former Ravens teammates.

TOM BRADY POSTS SULTRY UNDERWEAR PIC DAYS AFTER WALKING AWAY FROM FOOTBALL

Dilfer was thrust into the starting role for Tony Banks after Baltimore went a few weeks without an offensive touchdown. He won seven consecutive games as the team’s starter and then led Baltimore to four wins in the playoffs, including in the Super Bowl.

He only completed more than 20 passes twice that season and didn’t need to complete more than 10 passes in the postseason until the game against the Giants.

The defense, behind Ray Lewis, Peter Boulware, Rod Woodson and others, was a true force to be reckoned with. The defense only allowed 10.3 points per game and didn’t allow more than 10 in the playoffs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dilfer, the current coach at UAB, threw for 20,518 yards, 113 touchdowns and 129 interceptions. He played in the NFL from 1994 to 2007.