Super Bowl champ encourages Le’Veon Bell to leave US after Harris post, fires off anti-Trump criticism

Asante Samuel, a two-time Super Bowl champion and four-time Pro Bowler, chided former NFL star running back Le’Veon Bell on a recent post about the upcoming presidential election.

Bell wrote on X that if Vice President Kamala Harris defeated former President Trump in the upcoming election, he would leave the United States.

“Do us all a favor and please leave now,” Samuel wrote in response. “And I will ask you everyday did you leave yet.”

Samuel then added additional Trump criticism on top of his Bell post.

“That’s a shame, Trump got y’all attacking people,” he added. “Make America Trumpless Again.”

Bell is one of a handful of current or former professional athletes who have come out in support of Trump. He was with Trump and his former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Antonio Brown at a rally for Trump last month in Pennsylvania.

He then watched the Steelers’ win over the Dallas Cowboys with Trump and Brown.

“Basically, what I’m trying to say is Trump a real one bro,” Bell said in a video recapping his time with the former president. “He a real one. He didn’t tell me like he was gonna let me say anything or nothing, he didn’t tell me he was going to call me up. He just did that bro – off the love.

“I get it, he might wanna win the election or whatever, but I’m trying to tell y’all, he didn’t have to do that. I could’ve messed up everything… That’s why y’all don’t understand is that Trump is a real one.”

