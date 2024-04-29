Super Bowl champ fires back at Roger Goodell’s idea of 18-game NFL season, shortening preseason

New England Patriots center David Andrews, who won two Super Bowls with the team, pushed back on NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s assertion that the league doesn’t need the preseason.

Goodell appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday and talked about adding an 18th game to the regular season eventually, taking away a preseason game in the process.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But Andrews wrote on Instagram that it was Goodell who didn’t need the preseason and that many players, old and new, use it to get better and prove themselves.

“With all due respect, you don’t need it cause you’re not suiting up and there’s a lot of veterans who don’t,” Andrews wrote on his Instagram Stories. “But there’s a lot of young players and undrafted guys who need it to develop and prove they deserve a chance to play. But hell, maybe I don’t know what I’m talking about.”

Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi captured the post before it expired on Saturday.

2025 SUPER BOWL LIX ODDS: CHICAGO’S ODDS SHORTEN AFTER DRAFTING CALEB WILLIAMS

Goodell floated the possibility before the start of the 2024 draft. His idea would possibly push the Super Bowl to Presidents’ Day weekend.

“I think we’re good at 17 now,” Goodell said. “But, listen, we’re looking at how we continue. I’m not a fan of the preseason.… The reality is, I’d rather replace a preseason game with a regular-season game any day. That’s just picking quality.

“If we get to 18 and 2, that’s not an unreasonable thing. The other thing it does, (Super Bowl Sunday) ends on up Presidents’ Day weekend, which is a three-day weekend, which makes it Sunday night and then you have Monday off.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No meaningful steps have been taken to seek to change the 17-game schedule to 18 games. Any change to the schedule would have to be collectively bargained through the NFL Players Association.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.