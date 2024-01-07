Super Bowl champ Jack Squirek, responsible for one of NFL’s ‘all-time great plays,’ dead at 64

Jack Squirek, a former NFL linebacker who won a Super Bowl title with the Raiders and played one season with the Miami Dolphins, has died, Las Vegas announced Saturday. He was 64.

Squirek played five seasons in the NFL, four with the Raiders when the team was in Los Angeles. The Raiders remembered him as a “central figure in one of pro football’s all-time great plays.”

“With the Raiders leading Washington near halftime of Super Bowl XVIII, Squirek intercepted a screen pass and returned it 12 yards for a touchdown to give the Silver and Black an insurmountable 21-3 lead in the eventual victory,” the team said. “He originally joined the Raiders as a second-round draft pick out of Illinois in 1982 and played in 53 career games with the Raiders before finishing his pro career with Miami.

“The thoughts and deepest condolences of the Raider Nation are with the Squirek family at this time.”

He had one tackle in the Raiders’ 38-3 Super Bowl win.

Squirek played 55 games in his NFL career, recording an interception and three sacks. He spent his final season with the Dolphins and played two games before he stepped away.

His obituary was published on Friday and he was remembered as a beloved husband and devoted father.

