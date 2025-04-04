Super Bowl champ LeSean McCoy gives Dak Prescott blunt warning after Joe Milton trade: ‘Find a realtor’

The Dallas Cowboys have filled Cooper Rush’s vacancy this week with the addition of former New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III, but one Super Bowl champion believes Milton’s arrival in Dallas could spell trouble for Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys received Milton along with a seventh-round pick in exchange for a fifth-round pick in a trade with the Patriots on Wednesday. The move came after veteran backup Cooper Rush signed with the Baltimore Ravens in the offseason.

While Milton is expected to be a backup to Prescott, two-time Super Bowl champion LeSean McCoy said Thursday that the 25-year-old quarterback could edge out Prescott, depending on how he performs next season.

“If Dak Prescott has a postseason like he’s always had going into that next year, right? Dak, find a realtor,” McCoy said on FOX Sports’ “The Facility.”

“Because Joe Milton got talent, he can play … I’ve seen other quarterbacks get paid a lot of money, and they move on from them.”

Drafted in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Milton spent his rookie season on New England’s practice squad, playing behind rookie Drake Maye and backup Jacoby Brissett.

He made his pro debut with the Patriots in the final game of the season against the Buffalo Bills, where he had 241 passing yards and one touchdown, and rushed for another score on the ground to lead New England to victory.

The backup role has proven to be important in Dallas. Last season, Rush started eight games in place of an injured Prescott. He enters this season fresh off of signing a four-year, $240 million contract extension.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.