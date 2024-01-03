Super Bowl champ Odell Beckham Jr makes bold statement about surging Ravens: ‘Best team I’ve been on’

The Baltimore Ravens cruised to their sixth consecutive victory this past Sunday. The 56-19 blowout win over the Miami Dolphins clinched the AFC’s top seed.

The Ravens locker room was in celebration mode after the game, with star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. offering some high praise.

“It’s everything,” Beckham said. “It’s the way the organization is run. It’s the players. … This is the best team I’ve been on in the NFL.”

Beckham’s comments are particularly noteworthy when considering that he recently won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Beckham suffered a knee injury in Super Bowl LVI and sat out the entire 2022 season. Multiple teams reportedly expressed interest in Beckham this past offseason, but the three-time Pro Bowler ultimately signed a one-year contract with the Ravens in April.

49ERS’ KYLE SHANAHAN EAGER TO MOVE ON FROM CHATTER ABOUT BROCK PURDY’S POOR PERFORMANCE: ‘I’M SO EXHAUSTED’

The move reunited Beckham with offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who coached the standout receiver in 2019 with the Cleveland Browns. Monken spent 2020-2022 calling plays at Georgia, winning two national championships in his last two years as the Bulldogs offensive coordinator.

Beckham has 565 receiving yards with three touchdowns through 14 games this season.

The Ravens have certainly been one of the best teams in the NFL this year. Baltimore enters the final week of the regular season with 13 wins, and a number of those victories have come against teams with winning records.

The Ravens host their division rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, but it remains unclear if NFL MVP candidate Lamar Jackson and other starters will suit up for Baltimore.

On Monday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he is still weighing whether to play the starters in Week 18.

“We’ve got to work through the injury part of it first and that’ll take us probably 24 to 48 hours to get a real handle on that,” Harbaugh explained. “Then we’ll make those decisions.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harbaugh, who coached the Ravens to a Super Bowl victory a decade ago, said that the importance of playing a rivalry game will play a role in the decision-making process.

“We have kind of a two-fold thought process right now,” Harbaugh said. “We have our priority, which is the Steelers game and putting our best foot forward, playing our best game against our biggest rival, who we expect to be playing great football.”

“We expect it to be a very hard-fought game. So, we’ve got to get our minds right for that, as we will, then just playing for the next step in the playoffs.”

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.