Super Bowl champ suspended for 2 games over violation on performance-enhancers

Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones, who won Super Bowls with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, was suspended for two games on Monday for violating the NFL’s rules on performance-enhancers.

Jones was vying to be one of the running backs in the Cowboys’ rotation after the team cut Ezekiel Elliott in the offseason. Dallas has Tony Pollard, Malik Davis, Deuce Vaughn and Rico Dowdle on the depth chart in training camp. He is still eligible to participate in drills.

The former USC standout was a second-round selection of Tampa Bay in 2018. He played four seasons with the Buccaneers from 2018 to 2021. He had 2,174 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns in that span and was on the team when Tom Brady led them to a Super Bowl against the Chiefs.

The following season, Jones joined the Chiefs. He had 70 rushing yards in six games and made one appearance for the team in the playoffs. Kansas City defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Dallas necessarily has to worry about depth at the position.

Pollard was a Pro Bowler for the first time in 2022 after he ran for 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns. Davis is entering his second season after having 161 rushing yards and a score. Dowdle is entering his third year but did not get any touches in 2022.

Vaughn, a sixth-round draft choice, has been impressive in camp so far as well.

The Cowboys are among the favorites to compete for a Super Bowl again, but more has to come together outside the running back position for them to even smell the Lombardi Trophy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.