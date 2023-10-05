Super Bowl champ Troy Aikman responds to meme labeling him ‘White Jay-Z’

Dallas Cowboys legend and current NFL broadcaster Troy Aikman has been the subject of a well-known internet meme that claims he shares a few similarities with rapper Jay-Z.

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s “Pardon the Interruption” Pablo Torre, who hosts the “Pablo Torre Finds Out” podcast, asked the Pro Football Hall of Famer if he was aware that the internet believes he resembles Jay-Z.

“Yes, I am aware of that,” Aikman said. “A White Jay-Z.”

Aikman also suggested the artificial intelligence may have been involved in the popular meme.

“You know AI … anymore, you don’t know what’s real and what’s not,” Aikman said. “So, I don’t know if that was actually an unedited picture of me, but it’s pretty scary.”

Aikman also said he does not believe the meme actually looks like him.

“There was a meme, it still pops up from time to time from some game, and it looks nothing like me.” Aikman said as Torre laughed.

“White Jay-Z … it’s just objectively true. Torre argued.

It appears the internet comparisons of Jay-Z and Aikman have been around on X, the company formerly known as Twitter, since at least in 2017.

Aikman, alongside longtime broadcasting partner Joe Buck, was in the booth for the NFC Championship Game between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers.

At some point during the game, pictures of Aikman appearing to look like Jay-Z began circulating across social media.