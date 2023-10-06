Super Bowl champion Bobby Wagner says his current Seahawks team hasn’t ‘reached its potential yet’

Bobby Wagner knows all about potential from a talented football squad.

In his first tenure with the Seattle Seahawks, he played in back-to-back Super Bowls, demolishing in one of them and being just a hypothetical handoff away from another.

In his second stint with the team, he’s now 3-1 and riding high into the bye week.

The Seahawks lost their season opener to the Los Angeles Rams, which turned out to be Puka Nacua’s coming out party. But since then, they’ve ripped off three straight wins, including a 24-3 victory over the New York Giants in which they had 11 sacks.

But Wagner thinks that there’s still plenty more where that came from.

“We feel really good where we’re at. Even though we’re 3-1, we have a lot of room to grow on the defensive side. We have a lot of room to grow on the offensive side,” Wagner told Fox News in a recent interview. “We’re still getting guys healthy. I don’t think this team has reached its potential yet, which is good. You want to keep building until the end of the season, and you want to reach your potential at the right time.”

Wagner’s job throughout his football life has been to stop the offense, and he’s been pretty good at that. He’s an eight-time Pro Bowler, six-time First-team All-Pro, and very likely will go to the Hall of Fame one day.

But it’s not just on the field in which he tries to make a difference. The linebacker recently partnered with USAA’s “Prevent Defense” campaign to help stop wildfires.

Washington, where Wagner plays his home games, is a leading state of wildfires, and living out west for his entire life, he’s always been affected.

“I think it’s just my love for the city and understanding, I don’t think a lot of people understand that in a place that rains so much, wildfires are still something that’s ongoing,” Wagner told Fox News Digital about the partnership. “Being able to partner with them is extremely amazing. I love the prevent defense, because that’s kind of what I do – I try to prevent offenses from scoring, I want to prevent wildfires from happening.”

After the bye week, Wagner will be back to preventing offenses from scoring on him. And he thinks the first four weeks are just a precursor of what’s to come.

“I feel like we can really do some good things. But honestly, it’s just taking it one game at a time without seeing too far in the future. But I like where we’re at.”