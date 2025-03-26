Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson, Giants reach agreement on one-year contract: report

Russell Wilson is changing zip codes. The veteran NFL quarterback and the New York Giants have agreed to a one-year contract, ESPN reported.

The deal is worth up to $21 million, with $10.5 million guaranteed, per the report. The Giants were searching for answers to the questions surrounding their quarterback room, especially after cutting ties with Daniel Jones in November. New York signed Jameis Winston to a two-year contract last week, but he was not necessarily viewed as the starter for the upcoming season.

The Giants reportedly had interest in Aaron Rodgers, but the addition of Wilson effectively ends the team’s pursuit of the four-time NFL MVP.

Wilson won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks and spent last season with the Steelers. He went to Pittsburgh after a turbulent two years with the Broncos. A calf injury forced Wilson to sit for the first six games of the 2024 season, with Justin Fields handling the starting quarterback duties for the early portion of the campaign.

The reported agreement with the Giants would mean Wilson and Fields would play home games in the same stadium in 2025 — albeit suiting up for different teams. Fields agreed to a two-year deal with the New York Jets shortly after the NFL’s free agency period opened earlier this month. Both the Giants and Jets play home games at MetLife Stadium.

Wilson appeared in 11 games with the Steelers and finished last season with 2,482 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. The Steelers struggled down the stretch, but ultimately won 10 regular-season games. Pittsburgh lost to the Ravens in the wild-card round in January.

The Giants went 3-14 this past season and currently own the third pick in next month’s NFL Draft.

