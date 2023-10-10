Super Bowl champion says Patriots need to cut ties with Bill Belichick: ‘It’s time to start over’

The arguable greatest coach of all time might be losing his touch – or at least that’s the opinion of one Super Bowl champion as the New England Patriots have had an abysmal start to the season.

The Patriots have lost four of their first five games of the season, and it’s just the second time Bill Belichick has ever been 1-4 in any five-game span since 2002.

Now, the Pats are 1-4 and have been outscored 72-3 in their last two games. In each of the last two games, quarterback Mac Jones has been benched for Bailey Zappe.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Although not a ton of things are going right in New England, Bernard Pollard says things in New England are going to remain stale until Belichick’s 24-year tenure with the organization is over.

“It’s going to have to be a new coach,” Pollard said on OutKick’s “Hot Mic” on Monday. “And that’s the crazy thing because we’ve seen this team be so dominant, winning the [AFC] East every single year.”

“But I’m seeing an organization, I’m seeing a football team that’s terrible. I don’t know if this is the way Belichick wants to go out or wanted to go out, but I think this is going to be the way he goes out.”

Belichick, of course, has won six Super Bowls since he took over the reins in Foxborough. At the very least, his face is on the Mount Rushmore of the greatest football coaches ever.

A large part of that had to do with “The Patriot Way,” but with a new batch of players in, and some of the greats like Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and plenty others out, Pollard says that mantra no longer exists.

“This team is not playing with any kind of juice, so you’re starting to wonder are these younger guys starting to buck the system a little bit?” the Super Bowl XLVII champion said. “Because I remember when I was playing, and shortly after I was done playing, guys would talk about going to New England like you didn’t want to go because he trained you like a soccer team, you did certain things. So, I don’t know if that – you talked about the New England way, the ‘Patriot Way,’ I don’t know if that is a thing anymore.”

“They’re looking trash … this is terrible. They’ve got to start with a new coach, they’ve got to get something fresh in there to start this thing over for New England. They’ve been good for a long time, hats off to them, but it’s time to start over.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Belichick has coached in nine Super Bowls with the Pats and has made the playoffs in 18 of his 23 previous seasons. However, with their slow start, it looks like New England will miss the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1999 and 2000.