Super Bowl champion Tim McKyer arrested on multiple hit-and-run charges

Tim McKyer, a former NFL cornerback who won three Super Bowl titles during his career, was arrested in Florida on Monday on several hit-and-run charges, according to online records.

McKyer was charged with five counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property. He was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and released on his own recognizance.

He was assigned a public defender in the case, according to the Palm Beach Post. Per policy, the outlet reported the county’s public defender’s office doesn’t comment on active cases.

McKyer was accused of crashing his Tesla into five parked vehicles in the parking garage of a condominium complex in Riviera Beach. According to an arrest report, authorities were contacted Sunday about a “hit and run,” and a responding officer launched an investigation. The report said CCTV footage caught the suspect being involved in the crash and then parking in the garage.

The responding officer went to McKyer’s unit to question him, according to the report.

The report said the responding officer “detected the odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath and skin” and that the man was “not aware of an accident that occurred.” McKyer was then placed into custody, taken to a hospital and booked into jail.

McKyer, 60, also received a criminal citation for a traffic misdemeanor for leaving the scene and a citation for a traffic infraction for failure to report, according to records.

The San Francisco 49ers selected McKyer in the third round of the 1986 draft. He played four seasons for them before he bounced around the NFL.

McKyer played for the Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos before he called it a career after the 1997 season.

He won Super Bowls with the 49ers and Broncos.

He is due back in court on March 4.

