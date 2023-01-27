Super Bowl champ’s brother found guilty in murders of 2 women

Marcus Randle El, the brother of former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antwaan Randle El, was convicted in the February 2020 killings of two women.

Jurors deliberated for two hours before finding the former Wisconsin Badgers football player guilty of killing Brittany McAdory, 27, and Seairaha Winchester, 30.

Prosecutors argued that Marcus Randle El suspected Winchester of informing police of his drug dealing, and he killed McAdory to eliminate her as a witness.

A murder weapon was never found, but video surveillance and text messages tied him to the slayings.

He was convicted of possession of a firearm and operating a vehicle without consent while possessing a weapon.

Randle El, now 36, turned himself in to police shortly after the crimes and was charged with two counts of first-degree homicide.

He previously served jail time for abducting his daughter at gunpoint and had been out on parole. In 2005, he was charged with battery on two separate occasions, the first involving a woman, the second involving a Badger teammate.

He was a receiver with Wisconsin, while Antwaan was a quarterback at Indiana before becoming a receiver for the Steelers. Antwaan threw a touchdown pass in Super Bowl XL.

Antwaan is a wide receivers coach for the Detroit Lions after winning Super Bowl LV as an offensive assistant with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sentencing is schedued for May 3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.