Super Bowl hero has high praise for ‘dominant’ Daniel Jones in Giants’ Super Bowl push

Daniel Jones has been red hot, and he’s caught the eye of a New York Giants Super Bowl hero.

David Tyree is best known for making the “Helmet Catch” during the 2008 Super Bowl, when the New York Giants took down the 18-0 New England Patriots.

Tyree also caught a touchdown in that Super Bowl, which completed a Cinderella-type run for the Giants. So, he surely knows what it takes.

And he thinks Jones has it after the Giants’ 31-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC wild-card round.

“We’re not gonna sit up here and say he deserves Deshaun Watson money, but he deserves that full-blown opportunity to represent this organization in the same manner that he did this year,” Tyree told TMZ Sports. “He’s earned the right. He’s been dominant, he’s been consistent, he’s limited turnovers. He’s done everything you can ask a quarterback to do, and he’s got the right temperament in the New York City market. …

“I think the Giants are closer than I ever could imagine. Let’s just be honest. I believe in all those guys who play at wide receiver, but I’m just as good as them. And I was the third and fourth wide receiver on the roster. This is amazing what’s happening.”

Of course, Jones is doing this with arguably the worst supporting cast in football. They do have Saquon Barkley, but several No. 2 receivers on other teams would be the Giants’ best.

Jones ranked 11th in total yards in this make-or-break season for him. The Giants’ new leadership regime declined his fifth-year option before this season started, making him a free agent after this year.

Jones has played himself into an extension, leading the Giants to their first playoff victory since the 2012 Super Bowl.