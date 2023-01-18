FOX Sports 

Super Bowl hero has high praise for ‘dominant’ Daniel Jones in Giants’ Super Bowl push

 

Daniel Jones has been red hot, and he’s caught the eye of a New York Giants Super Bowl hero.

David Tyree is best known for making the “Helmet Catch” during the 2008 Super Bowl, when the New York Giants took down the 18-0 New England Patriots.

Tyree also caught a touchdown in that Super Bowl, which completed a Cinderella-type run for the Giants. So, he surely knows what it takes.

Daniel Jones of the New York Giants looks to pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half in an NFC wild-card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis.
(David Berding/Getty Images)

And he thinks Jones has it after the Giants’ 31-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC wild-card round.

“We’re not gonna sit up here and say he deserves Deshaun Watson money, but he deserves that full-blown opportunity to represent this organization in the same manner that he did this year,” Tyree told TMZ Sports. “He’s earned the right. He’s been dominant, he’s been consistent, he’s limited turnovers. He’s done everything you can ask a quarterback to do, and he’s got the right temperament in the New York City market. …

New York Giants’ wide receiver David Tyree pins the ball to his helmet as he catches a 32-yard pass late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLII against the New England Patriots at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
(Corey Sipkin/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

“I think the Giants are closer than I ever could imagine. Let’s just be honest. I believe in all those guys who play at wide receiver, but I’m just as good as them. And I was the third and fourth wide receiver on the roster. This is amazing what’s happening.”

Of course, Jones is doing this with arguably the worst supporting cast in football. They do have Saquon Barkley, but several No. 2 receivers on other teams would be the Giants’ best.

Jones ranked 11th in total yards in this make-or-break season for him. The Giants’ new leadership regime declined his fifth-year option before this season started, making him a free agent after this year.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) calls out a play at the line of scrimmage during a game against the Indianapolis Colts Jan. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.
(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Jones has played himself into an extension, leading the Giants to their first playoff victory since the 2012 Super Bowl.

 