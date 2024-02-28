Super Bowl hero Mecole Hardman says he told Chiefs to ‘come get me’ from Jets

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Mecole Hardman was apparently pretty homesick.

The Super Bowl LVIII hero said last week he “won’t go back” to the New York Jets, but he apparently has had his mind set on that for quite a while.

After spending his first four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and winning two Super Bowls with them, the wide receiver inked a deal with Gang Green over the offseason.

However, the Jets failed to tap into the potential that Kansas City was able to, and at the trade deadline, the Jets traded Hardman to his old team. Just a few short months later, Hardman caught the walk-off touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers to fulfill the notion that the Chiefs are a dynasty.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Well, in what may or may not be a case of tampering, Hardman admitted that he was in contact with some rather important members of the Chiefs ahead of the trade deadline, trying to get them to acquire him.

Hardman admitted that he was “checked out” by early October, shortly after the Jets and Chiefs faced each other, saying he did not like how he was handled by the team.

“It was over with. I had already talked to [Chiefs general manager Brett] Veach and [Patrick Mahomes] like, ‘Come get me,'” Hardman said on NFL analyst Ryan Clark’s podcast.

ERIN ANDREWS RECALLS WHEN FORMER BUCCANEERS PLAYER MADE HER CRY: ‘I WAS MORTIFIED’

Hardman added that the Jets told him “lies,” and he felt he was misled about the punt-returning job during training camp. He said he was asked to return punts the night of their game against Kansas City to fill in for an injury, but nursing one of his own, on top of an already strained relationship with special teams coordinator Brant Boyer, he did not want to.

So, it seems pretty safe that the now three-time Super Bowl champion will play for one of 31 teams in 2024.

He is scheduled to enter the free agency market when the new league year begins in March.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We’ll just see if they want me back,” Hardman said during a recent interview with NFL Total Access. “If not, it might be somewhere else, so we’ll see.”

Fox News’ Chantz Martin contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.