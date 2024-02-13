Super Bowl LVIII: Best commercials from epic Chiefs-49ers matchup

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

For the second straight year, the Kansas City Chiefs delivered an epic Super Bowl victory. This time, the team needed overtime to get past the San Francisco 49ers for their second straight title.

As much of the world was focused on the teams going head-to-head in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, there were plenty of people either watching the game and the commercials or just watching the commercials.

And with all the punts early in the game, there was plenty of time for advertisements.

Read below for some of the best commercials that aired.

Cetaphil

The Cetaphil commercial appeared to be Taylor Swift-inspired, though the company didn’t mention the pop star. The ad showed a father watching football on Sundays and trying to get his daughter to sit on the couch with him. As she learned someone she admired was being featured in the games, she began to get more interested.

Her father buys her a No. 13 jersey and starts to wear the friendship bracelets that “Swifties” wear to her concerts. The two then start to watch games together.

Dunkin’

Tom Brady was in two commercials during the Super Bowl – one for Dunkin’ and the other with Vince Vaughn for BetMGM. In the Dunkin’ commercial, he stands behind Ben Affleck as the actor tries to wow his superstar wife Jennifer Lopez in the booth.

Affleck enters with his team, featuring Brady and Matt Damon, in a Dunkin’ sweatsuit and puts on a show for Lopez.

“We talked about this,” Lopez said.

Uber Eats

Uber Eats featured a mini “Friends” reunion on Sunday night. Jennifer Aniston evoked some wisdom to one of the assistants on set in the commercial, saying, “Well you know what they say, in order to remember something, you’ve got to forget something else.”

The words of wisdom set off a chain reaction. David and Victoria Beckham forget that Victoria was in the Spice Girls. David Schwimmer says hello to Aniston for a mini “Friends” reunion, but then she forgets who he is.

Country music star Jelly Roll looks at his tattoos in the mirror and wonders if someone wrote on his face.

Bud Light

Mired in controversy over the summer, Bud Light came up with the “Bud Light Genie” for their Super Bowl ad. The genie granted the friends in the commercials a handful of wishes.

Peyton Manning and Post Malone make an appearance.

e.l.f. Cosmetics

“Judge Beauty” was in session during the Super Bowl as Judy Sheindlin held court. The advertisement featured stars from the series “Suits.” Rick Hoffman and Gina Torres go head-to-head as Torres was accused of “using company funds for overpriced makeup.”

Sarah Rafferty appears as the stenographer, Meghan Trainor is a reporter on the scene and Emmanuel Acho is the bailiff.

T-Mobile

Hoffman, Torres and Raffery weren’t the only “Suits” stars who made an appearance in the commercials.

Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams were among those who “auditioned” to be the next Magenta Status spokesperson. The spot featured Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Hudson, Laura Dern and Common.

Hellmann’s

Hellmann’s Mayonnaise released its Super Bowl ad a few days early.

The spot featured Kate McKinnon as she wondered what she was going to make with some of the things in her fridge. The cat on her counter appeared to say, “Meow,” but McKinnon takes it as “mayo.”

McKinnon and the cat then appear on morning shows across the country as she thinks the cat can talk. Mayo cat gets so famous it even caught eyes from comedian Pete Davidson.

FanDuel

Rob Gronkowski attempted to rectify his field goal miss from last year. FanDuel offered bettors a wager to see if he would redeem himself in his field goal attempt during the Super Bowl.

Gronkowski lined up for the field goal and missed once again.

The former NFL star reconvened with Carl Weathers after the miss and the company paid tribute to the late actor who died days before the full commercial aired.