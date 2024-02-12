Super Bowl LVIII: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes delivers game-winning overtime drive to beat 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ legend continues to grow, as his overtime drive led to a Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, on Sunday night in Las Vegas.

The Chiefs defended their Super Bowl title, winning back-to-back Vince Lombardi Trophies and collecting their third ring in the past five seasons.

Mahomes found Mecole Hardman for a three-yard touchdown pass to win the game.

Brock Purdy and the 49ers’ offense got the ball first in overtime, and despite getting it all the way down to the Kansas City nine-yard line, rookie kicker Jake Moody kicked a field goal to make it a 22-19.

But the Chiefs still had their chance to win the game with a touchdown, and Mahomes magic showed its face once more on the biggest stage.

The 13-play drive saw Mahomes use his legs quite a bunch, including on fourth-and-1 when he had a designed run to keep the drive going. He also got the Chiefs into the red zone when he scrambled for 19 yards. Three plays later, Hardman was wide open to let the red and yellow confetti fall from the rafters.

Mahomes finished the game with 333 yards on 34-for-46 through the air with two touchdowns and one interception, while rushing for a team-high 66 yards on nine carries.

Travis Kelce may have had just one catch for one yard in the first half, but he finished Mahomes’ top target with nine catches on 93 yards, while Hardman had 57 yards on three catches, including a 52-yarder earlier in the game.

This game wasn’t the offensive onslaught many thought it would be.

The first series of the game might have been an omen for the 49ers, who started off hot with their first four plays to get into Chiefs’ territory. But Christian McCaffrey fumbled on the fifth snap of the game, as linebacker Leo Chenal got the ball out of his hand and Chiefs edge rusher George Karlaftis fell on it for the recovery.

However, the Chiefs were stymied by the 49ers’ defense to start, punting the ball twice and Isiah Pacheco fumbling in the red zone to keep it 3-0.

Moody had kicked a 55-yard field goal to get San Fran on the board first in this one, which was a Super Bowl record for the longest kick made in the game.

Then, the first touchdown finally came for the 49ers, and who else but Christian McCaffrey having a 21-yard catch-and-run for the 10-0 lead. But it wasn’t Purdy throwing him the ball.

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings had the game of his life despite the loss, and it started with throwing a pass across the field to McCaffrey on a trick play called by head coach Kyle Shanahan.

The Chiefs ended up kicking a field goal to make it 10-3 at halftime, but the entire team knew something had to change. Kelce was even seen screaming at head coach Andy Reid following the Pacheco fumble, showing that frustrations were high on that sideline.

But the second half didn’t start well for the Chiefs, as Mahomes threw an interception intended for Kelce to continue their downward trend. The Chiefs’ defense, though, continued to keep them in the game, stopping Purdy’s attempts to sustain drives and score points.

After Butker made it a 10-6 game, breaking Moody’s Super Bowl kick record with a 57-yarder, Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense caught a major break when a punt hit off the foot of Darrell Luter Jr. of the 49ers, and they quickly scooped it on the ground. It was another punt on a three-and-out, but momentum quickly shifted in favor of the Chiefs, who were still searching on its first touchdown of the game.

Mahomes wasted no time getting it on the ensuing play, though, as wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was wide open in the end zone for the 16-yard catch to make it 13-10.

Purdy and the 49ers’ offense didn’t back down once the Chiefs took the lead. They needed a response, and Shanahan called up the perfect plays, especially on fourth-and-3 when Purdy found George Kittle for his first catch of the game to keep the drive going in Kansas City territory.

Two plays later, Purdy found Jennings for a receiving touchdown this time, a 10-yard catch where he fought to get into the end zone to retake the lead, 16-13.

Both teams would start trading field goals as the clock got closer to overtime. Mahomes had a chance to win it in regulation, but couldn’t find Kelce on a fade with a few ticks left on the clock.

However, when you give Mahomes multiple chances to go win the game, it usually has a successful result for the Chiefs.

Looking more at the box score, Purdy had 255 yards on 23-of-38 through the air in his first Super Bowl with a touchdown and no interceptions. McCaffrey had 160 scrimmage yards, rushing for 80 on 22 carries and catching eight passes for 80 yards with his score.

It’s safe to say the Chiefs are officially a dynasty, and it happened in grand fashion in a thrilling Super Bowl.