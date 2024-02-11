Super Bowl LVIII: Top searched questions from Google

[[{“value”:”

In Super Bowl LVIII, the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Remarkably, this marks the second occasion these two teams have clashed in a Super Bowl, with their previous encounter taking place in Super Bowl LIV at the conclusion of the 2019 season.

The game’s popularity has spurred questions over various Super Bowl topics, including how the game is hosted, the overtime rules and whether the performers at the famous halftime show are paid.

SUPER BOWL LVIII: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE GAME

Where can I watch or stream the Super Bowl?

You could witness the game live in the stadium, even though tickets are sold out, with the lowest resale prices starting at approximately $5,500.

For the first time in NFL history, the Super Bowl is breaking new ground by being broadcast in dual formats. CBS will present the conventional game broadcast, while Nickelodeon takes the reins for an exclusive telecast tailored for kids and families.

You can also catch the game through streaming platforms like Paramount+, YouTube, YouTube TV, and Fubo for added convenience.

Additionally, the Spanish-language network Univision will broadcast the game. In the UK, catch it on ITV1 and Sky Sports, while in Australia, tune in to the Seven Network.

Can the Super Bowl end in a tie?

No, it is not possible for Super Bowl LVIII to end in a tie because the overtime rules are adjusted during postseason games to ensure a winner is eventually declared during the game.

For example, if there is a tie after the 15-minute overtime period, or if the second team’s initial possession has not ended, the teams will play for another 15-minute overtime period until a winner is declared.

Moreover, both teams will have three timeouts available to them during the overtime half, and another coin toss will commence at the end of the second and fourth quarters. Each team will have three timeouts during the half of overtime. The game does not stop until a winner is declared.

Do Super Bowl performers get paid?

Some of the most popular A-list celebrity musicians participate in the Super Bowl halftime performance; however, they do not receive a paycheck from the league, according to Esquire.



The NFL fully funds the production costs and covers travel expenses for performers at the Super Bowl. However, it is important to note that individual musicians do not receive a direct paycheck for their participation in the event.

Despite the lack of pay, the main reason stars agree to perform at the Super Bowl is because of the large exposure the halftime stage provides, as tens of millions of people tune in to watch the game and the show.

Usher will headline the halftime performance this year.

How are Super Bowl cities selected?

An NFL select committee determines which cities are chosen to host the Super Bowl after going through a vetting process. The committee wants to ensure that whichever city hosts the Super Bowl has the proper economic infrastructure and tools in place to host the event effectively without delays.

Cities across the United States actively pitch the NFL for the opportunity because of the economic opportunity and exposure from hosting the event.

Cities often have to make concessions to the select committee, which usually results in the NFL having authority over how the event is conducted. Owners from the cities also have the opportunity to pitch the committee during the selection process.

How do Super Bowl squares work?

In order to win a Super Bowl squares competition, the winner is typically picked at the end of every quarter, but the tally of the game’s final score is also used to determine the final winner. A final winner is decided by taking the last number in each team’s score and matching it to the grid where squares intersect.

For example, if the final score is Kansas City Chiefs 24, San Francisco 49ers 17, the participant in the square where the Chiefs’ column intersects with the 4 and the 49ers’ row intersects with the 7 would win the final score prize.

The winners of the first, second and third quarters typically receive some form of equal payout, but the winner of the fourth-quarter final score usually receives the largest payout.

Super Bowl squares add an element of excitement to the game for participants, as the outcome is based on the unpredictable nature of the final scores, making it a game of chance rather than skill.

Why is the Super Bowl on Sunday?

Every Super Bowl since the first one in 1967 has been hosted and broadcast on Sunday to millions of Americans. Sunday, being a day when many individuals are at home and available to watch television, ensures a broad audience for the game, contributing to higher advertising revenue.

The tradition of hosting the Super Bowl on a Sunday has become deeply ingrained in American culture, establishing Super Bowl Sunday as a special day for sports, entertainment, and gatherings.

There have been talks and calls to move the Super Bowl to Saturday so that Americans can enjoy the event without having to work the next day.

“That [idea] has been around for a long time, people have talked about that,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said, according to CBS Sports. “The reason we haven’t done it in the past is simply just from an audience standpoint. The audiences on Sunday night are so much larger. Fans want to have the best opportunity to be able to see the game, and we want to give that to them, so Sunday night is a better night.”

