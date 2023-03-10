SuperSonics legend Shawn Kemp released from jail after latest development in drive-by shooting investigation

Seattle SuperSonics legend Shawn Kemp will not be charged in connection to a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, Wash.

Kemp was booked in Pierce County Jail on Wednesday, which was an hour after the shooting occurred around 2 p.m. PT. The shooting took place after an altercation in a parking lot near the Tacoma Mall between occupants of two cars. Police also recovered a gun at the scene.

But after further investigation, the Tacoma Police Department isn’t filing any charges against Kemp, who had an initial court appearance set for 1:30 p.m. PT Thursday.

“This case’s status will be ‘No Charges Filed’ pending further investigation by Tacoma Police, and Mr. Kemp will be released,” the prosecutor’s office said in an email to KIRO Newsradio in Tacoma.

Kemp’s attorney, Scott Boatman, told ESPN about what happened with his client.

“Late Tuesday evening Shawn Kemp’s vehicle was broken into and numerous items were stolen, including an iPhone,” Boatman said in a statement. “On Thursday, Mr. Kemp tracked his iPhone to an occupied vehicle in a shopping mall parking lot in Tacoma. When Mr. Kemp approached the vehicle in an attempt to retrieve his stolen property, individuals inside the vehicle shot at Mr. Kemp, who then returned fire in self-defense. There was not a drive by shooting as previously reported and Mr. Kemp’ actions were reasonable and legally justified. Mr. Kemp met with law enforcement at the scene in an attempt to assist in the matter. Mr. Kemp has retained criminal attorneys Aaron Kiviat and Tim Leary to represent him and ensure that he is exonerated of all charges.”

Police initially posted to Twitter to explain the situation.

“At 1:58 pm [PT], an altercation between the occupants of 2 cars led to shots being fired at a parking lot in the 4500 blk of S. Steele St. One car fled. No injuries were reported. A gun was recovered. A 53-yr-old male was booked for Drive-By Shooting. The investigation is ongoing.”

No injuries were reported in the incident, police say.

Kemp spent eight seasons in Seattle playing for the SuperSonics, though the franchise eventually moved to Oklahoma City and changed its name to “Thunder.” Kemp would go on to retire after the 2002-2003 season with the Orlando Magic.

During his time in Seattle, Kemp went to five straight All-Star Games from 1992 to 1997, picking up his sixth career invitation with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 1997-1998 season.

Kemp played a total 14 NBA seasons, retiring at the age of 33 with 14.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists averaged over 1,051 games.