Supplement company fires back at Ryan Garcia’s claim product contained banned substance

NutraBio, one of the manufacturers of a supplement that boxer Ryan Garcia’s legal team says contained traces of a banned substance, is firing back at the allegation.

Garcia’s legal team revealed test results for two different supplements that Garcia declared on VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Association) Doping Control forms prior to his fight with Devin Haney, against whom his win came under controversy after A and B samples from Garcia’s initial tests came back positive for ostarine, which is a banned performance-enhancing substance.

Garcia stunned many when he took down Haney, though the WBC super lightweight championship belt wasn’t up for grabs after the former failed his weigh-in.

One of the supplements was NutraBio’s Super Carb, which is used to boost recovery during or after workouts. It is used to help replenish glycogen stores in the muscle.

Though the tests results, which Garcia’s legal team provided to Fox News Digital, indicated that ostarine was detected in the range of 70-2,200 picograms per gram of powder (a picogram is one-trillionth of a gram), NutraBio CEO and founder Mark Glazier said it was never manufactured with banned susbtances.

“NutraBio has never manufactured a supplement with Ostarine, and has never brought Ostarine into our manufacturing facility,” Glazier said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “We have a long-standing commitment to producing the highest-quality supplements, trusted by athletes worldwide.

“NutraBio set the bar when it comes to guaranteeing products’ quality and safety and we are the first sports supplement company to have full-label disclosure. Our supplements are manufactured in our own GMP facility, meeting CFR Part 111 GMP regulations,” Glazier continued.

“We take any claims against our company extremely seriously and we will aggressively investigate the recent allegations made by Ryan Garcia’s camp. We stand by our process for ensuring the quality, safety and security of our products. We deeply appreciate the trust placed in us by our customers and athletes alike, and we are confident that trust is deserved.”

In Garcia’s legal team’s statement, they said the two test results of the supplements – which were taped and sealed before being sent to the Sports Medicine Research & Testing Laboratory in South Jordan, Utah – confirmed what they were saying the entire time: Garcia was clean.

“This confirms what we have consistently maintained: Ryan was a victim of supplement contamination and has never intentionally used any banned or performance-enhancing substances. Any claims to the contrary, questioning Ryan’s integrity as a clean fighter, are unequivocally false and defamatory,” the statement read.

“Throughout his career, Ryan has voluntarily submitted to numerous tests, all of which have returned negative results, underscoring his commitment to fair and clean competition. Additionally, multiple negative tests leading up to his fight against Haney further affirm his clean record. The ultra-low levels of Ostarine detected in his samples, in the billionth of a gram range, along with his clean hair sample proves contamination rather than intentional ingestion. The recent test results reiterate this.”

The other supplement submitted for testing was BodyHealth’s Perfect Amino. Both samples were tested for “all banned substances including anabolic androgenic steroids, other anabolic agents, hormone receptor modulators including SARMS, HIF stabilizers, diuretics, and masking agents,” the report read.

Perfect Amino was found to have detected “approximately 660-830 picograms per gram powder” of ostarine.

When Garcia originally caught wind of the B sample results, he was hasty to post on social media – a common theme for him leading up to the Haney fight – where he sarcastically said he loves steroids.

“Let’s go we positive,” he tweeted in a post that has since been deleted. “Positive vibes bruh. Yess so happy. I F—ING LOVE STEROIDS. I don’t care I’ll never make money again with boxing. Your loss not mine for setting me up lol joke’s on y’all. I will swallow all steroids.”

Garcia’s team said at the time that their client was clean and that it would be proven with further test results.

Garcia’s team is expected to hold a press conference this week to further explain their findings and answer questions.

